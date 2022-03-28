Alice George

Alice Jenny George (Christensen) beloved twin sister to Marion Barclay (Christensen) of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Passed away March 25, 2022. Predeceased by her husband, William Michael George, Fountain Hills Arizona; her parents, Soren and Jenny Christensen, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; her brothers, Orla Christensen, Erling Christensen and Henning Christensen all of Canada.

She leaves to mourn her twin sister, Marion; many cousins, nieces, nephews and her dear friend Barbara Keenan.

I wish to thank Larry and Dianne Christensen and Barbara Keenan for all their help and also the staff at Fountain View Village who cared for Alice.

A private service to be held for family members.

Rest In Peace dear sister, miss you lots. Marion.