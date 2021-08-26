Alexandra Rita Susanyatame Adrian, 36 years, of Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation in Arizona, has passed on peacefully on Aug. 20, 2021 surrounded by family and friends by her side.
She was born on Aug. 20, 1985 in Phoenix, Ariz. Alexandra is survived by her daughter, Azalea M. Susanyatame Adrian (sweetie Pie); her mother, Leatrice Palmer; her brothers and sisters, Chris Thomas, Bobby Thomas, Sunshine Susanyatame, Justin Susanyatame, Ritanna Susanyatame, Jazmine Cervantes Rhona Susanyatame, Alanna Bender, Noele Susanyatame, Amare Susanyatame; and partner, J. Adrian; and nieces and nephews.
Alexandra was the first child of her father Ronaldo (deceased) and third child to her mother Leatrice. She was a wonderful daughter, sister and friend. She loved to joke and laugh and have a good time. She also enjoyed reading. She loved her music, enjoyed the outdoors and taking long drives. She enjoyed her life and everything it had to offer.
She went by the name LX. LX married J. Adrian on April 3, 2016. They both were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Azalea M. Susanyatame Adrian. LX loved her life as a mother and wife and enjoyed being around family and friends. LX will be remembered most by her loving ways, unconditional love and patience, she demonstrated to each person she encountered. Most importantly for the love and devotion she expressed for, her sweetie pie, her daughter Azalea.
A memorial service will be held at the family's residence on Aug. 27, 2021, at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Fort McDowell Park and Recreation Center at 16402 N. Fort McDowell Az. 85264 on Aug. 2021, at 8 a.m.