Albert John Gibas

Al passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 5, 2023.
He was born on April 30, 1930, in Coaldale, Pa., to the late George and Elizabeth (Burinskas) Gibas, both immigrants of Lithuania. Upon high school graduation, Al proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Midway (1948-1952), where he was assigned to the Signal Corps and was still proficient in his duties as demonstrated to a very impressed docent during a tour of the aircraft carrier in 2011.
After his Navy years, Al moved to Michigan where he settled with his family. He was employed at the McDonald Corporation (later sold to Baskin-Robbins). His first role was in ice cream production, from which he moved into management, retiring as a regional franchise manager. Al was well respected and befriended by many Baskin-Robbins store owners.
In Michigan, Al met the love of his life, the late Barbara Underwood Gibas, who introduced him to her love of the desert Southwest. They settled in Fountain Hills in 1989. During retirement, and prior to Barbara’s death, they enjoyed hosting family and friends in their home, traveling the country in their RV and spending long summers in Michigan. They both loved music and singing and dancing. After her death, Al became involved in volunteer work, beginning with gift counting at his parish. He then joined St. Vincent de Paul, where he was a long-serving and dedicated member. Al enjoyed the work and friendships he developed with his fellow Vincentians, but more importantly, was honored and humbled by the neighbors he helped serve. In leisure, Al loved watching college and pro football games and took much pleasure in saying “Go Blue!” on any Saturday Michigan played.
Through his involvement with St. Vincent de Paul, Al met Carmen Bovee, and they developed an 11-year companionship. They traveled and cruised many miles and countries together. They were blessed with the harmonious relationship with each other’s families, and they enjoyed their involvement together at the Church of the Ascension.
Al is survived by his children, Deborah Hartwick of Onsted, Mich., Rebecca (Gregory) Underwood Crowe, of Woodstock, Ga., Claudia (Bartelo) Zichichi, of Flat Rock, Mich., Virginia (Paul) Regnerus, of Cass City, Mich., Valorie Wesolowski, of Warren, Mich., and Sarah (Thomas) Flynn, of Van Buren Twp., Mich.; daughters-in-law, Judi Sims of Simi Valley, Calif. and Kimberley Gibas, of Oxnard, Calif. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Eric Wesolowski, Anne Zichichi Warner, Garrett Gibas, Scott Regnerus, Stephanie Regnerus, Jamie Gibas and Schaelin Gibas, and great grandchildren, Henry Rainey, Andrew and Thomas Regnerus, Jada Gibas, Olivia Gibas and Mackenzie Warner; nephew, Donald (Virginia) Liss of Fort Myers, Fla. and niece, Marsha (James) McLaughlin, of South Lyon, Mich.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Albert Jr., Nicholas and Marc; sister, Mae (Adam) Liss; brothers, Adam (Gladys) Gibas and Joseph (Martha) Gibas; and son-in-law, David Hartwick.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, with Reverend Jilson Panakkal and Deacon Phil LoCascio as celebrants.
In lieu of flowers, gifts to St. Vincent de Paul in care of the Church of the Ascension would be appreciated.
Arrangements were made by the National Cremation Society, Phoenix, Ariz.