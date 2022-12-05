Alan L. Lindahl, age 78 of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2022. Alan was born in Chicago, Ill. son of William and Grace (Brod) who proceeded him in death. Alan retired to Fountain Hills Arizona after serving on the Chicago Police Department for 30 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Patricia; his sons, Peter (Lisa) Lindahl, William Lindahl (former spouse Julie Delpilar) and Mark (Joanne); his stepsons, Ronald Sodini, Matthew (Cindy) Sodini and Peter (Irma) Sodini. Also, his beloved sister, Joyce (Harry, who preceded him in death) Karstens and two brothers who preceded him in death, William and Richard.
From Patricia’s side of the family, sister-in-law, Judith (Sam) Tripas and brother-in-law, Keith (Jean) Marnen. He adds with gratitude his loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends that he enjoyed so much.
His 13 grandchildren include Andrew Lindahl, Amanda Lindahl, Abby Lindahl, Mary Rae Lindahl, Nicholas Lindahl, Amelia Lindahl, Isabella Lindahl, Mia Sodini, Gabriella Sodini, Jonas Sodini, Jacob Sodini, Azucena Sodini and Nicoletta Sodini. Also, one great-grandchild, Nora Lemoine.
A Memorial Gathering will be on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, Arizona at 10 a.m. A Chicago area memorial service and internment will be scheduled at a later date.