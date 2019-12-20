Alan L. Fuller

Alan Lee Fuller passed away unexpectedly Dec. 11, 2019 in Scottsdale. Al was born Feb. 20, 1951 to Billy Jack and Wilma Fuller in San Bernardino, Calif. and grew up in the mountains of Lake Gregory, Calif.
An avid lover of the mountains, Al lived and worked in Northern California, Idaho and Montana – homebuilding, underwater goldmining and as a professional card player. Al retired to Fountain Hills with Peggy and Ty in 2003. Al loved all sports, especially baseball (Dodgers) and football (Seahawks), which he enjoyed watching and attending games with his family.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Peggy, and three children; daughter, Amy (Ed) Loges, of Chandler, son, Tod Fuller of Covina, Calif., and son, Ty Fuller of Fountain Hills; grandchildren, Gracie Vincelette and Ella Loges; and nieces and nephews, Kelly Murray, Josh Schmidt, Bill Fuller, Robert Fuller, Kelly King and Erin Olschewke and Uncle Jim O’Shaughnessy.
Al approached life with humor and love and was very spiritual, family meant everything to him.
Services were held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Montecito Cypress Chapel. 3520 East Washington St., Colton, Calif.