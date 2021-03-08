A celebration of life for Al Sandella Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 2 p.m., Messinger Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
It’s hard to put into words how wonderful this man was and how many lives he had touched during his time here on Earth.
Al Sandella wore many hats. He was a loving husband, father, papa and friend. Sadly, he passed away leaving behind his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Tennille; son, Jared; and grandchildren, Gianna and Alianna. He will be missed by so many, as he was such a fun, loving, generous and kind-hearted man who was always there to help someone in need. He was known as a “strong guy with a soft heart.”
Al was a general contractor for Sandella Custom Homes and Interiors with Cheryl – they were a perfect husband and wife team. Together they built, remodeled and designed many beautiful homes in FireRock Country Club and throughout the Valley. He certainly left his mark.
He was a man of integrity and high quality, as he never cut corners or skimped on anything – he always said, “almost doesn’t count” and the people around him could count on him for anything! He knew how to fix everything; he was so talented at his craft. His family relied on him for so much. Like the strong foundation of his homes that he built, he was the strong foundation of his family, he was their rock.
So many are devastated by his loss and feel it was much too soon. He was young, vibrant and just entering into a new stage of his life where he could fully reap the benefits of his hard work. Together, Al and Cheryl started a new business called RV Direction that was just starting to get off the ground right before he passed. He enjoyed doing RV inspections and repairs, as they were having their own RV custom built so they could travel and live a simpler lifestyle together.
The plan was in place and all ready to happen. This shows you are not promised tomorrow, you never know when the plan is going to have to change. Sometimes we can’t make sense out of these things, but the family knows Al is watching over them from up above, just like he always did here on Earth, and they are maintaining a different type of relationship with him in spirit.
We would love for you to join us to celebrate this great man and his amazing life. There will be a memorial motorcycle ride in the morning in his honor as he loved riding his Harley! The motorcycle ride will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 21 at the Shell gas station located at 17125 E Shea Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. We will spend a few hours traveling the roads Al loved so much, stop for a bite to eat, and then proceed to his service at 2 p.m. For more information regarding the memorial bike ride please contact Stephanie Wildeman at 480-824-8802.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. If you would like to contribute, you can do so here: gofund.me/cc75184f.