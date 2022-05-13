On Sunday, May 15, there is a total lunar eclipse. The eclipse starts at 7:12 p.m. and will be full at 9:11 p.m. The Community Services Department will run the fountain continuously from 8 to 11 p.m. to enhance viewing of the visual spectacular.
