The Town Council has mostly routine business on its agenda for the regular session on Tuesday, April 4.
The council will consider an amendment to extend a cooperative services agreement with Mesa Energy Systems for HVAC maintenance and repair for the Town facilities.
The third amendment to the agreement will include HVAC related services through the remainder of the current fiscal year and FY24, not to exceed $100,000.
Another item on the agenda is to approve a professional services agreement with Power Tech Contracting LLC for traffic signal maintenance, emergency signal repair, streetlight repair and utility locating services.
This agreement is for $71,450 annually not to exceed $357,250 for the length of the agreement.
The council consent agenda includes approval of a cooperation agreement with Maricopa County for the Town’s continued participation in the Community Development Block Grant program.
The agenda also includes a presentation from executives of the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), and a monthly report from Maricopa County Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Kratzer related to law enforcement activity in the community.
Staff will also present on the proposal for the Sunridge Natural Preserve, a Town-owned parcel at the intersection of Sunridge and Desert Canyon drives. The plan includes access improvements for foot traffic only and a trail on the property.
The Council will also discuss recent activity related to bills before the Arizona State Legislature and possible impact on the municipal government.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.