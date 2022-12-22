The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is invested in supporting local youth in entrepreneurship by partnering with The Inspiration Academy for the first annual ACTON Children’s Business Expo.
Twenty-five young, motivated entrepreneurs opened for business on the Morgan Memorial Event Patio at the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Dec. 14. One of these local entrepreneurs, 15-year-old Jakob Gerdy, owns Saguaro Sharp, a knife sharpening company in Fountain Hills.
The Saguaro Sharp tagline is, “Sharpening Fountain Hills, one knife at a time.” Saguaro Sharp is located in the Fountain Hills Executive Suites on the Avenue of the Fountains, Suite 114.
In full support of local youth in entrepreneurship, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce announced it has created its newest Chamber membership, entitled Young Entrepreneur. This new membership, inspired and created for Saguaro Sharp, is now available for any youth business owners, age 17 or younger, who seek guidance, education, marketing and networking opportunities, allowing them to rapidly grow into a successful business.
“We are proud of the example Jakob is setting for future young entrepreneurs and look forward to our community and business community embracing Jakob and his business, Saguaro Sharp,” Betsy LaVoie said, CEO and president of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.