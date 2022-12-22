saguaro sharp.jpg

The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is invested in supporting local youth in entrepreneurship by partnering with The Inspiration Academy for the first annual ACTON Children’s Business Expo.

Twenty-five young, motivated entrepreneurs opened for business on the Morgan Memorial Event Patio at the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Dec. 14. One of these local entrepreneurs, 15-year-old Jakob Gerdy, owns Saguaro Sharp, a knife sharpening company in Fountain Hills.