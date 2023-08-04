Fountain Hills Unified School District saw its first increase in enrollment last year after years of decline. Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski said he hopes to build on that progress and continue growing enrollment, but exact figures won’t be available until after the school year is in session for a few weeks.

The night before the first day of school, Michael Maroon, a parent and local businessowner of SilverTree Wealth Partners, gave a public comment to the FHUSD Governing Board and Jagodzinski. Maroon said Jagodzinski’s efforts have been felt and noticed in town, and Maroon said he is excited for his children.