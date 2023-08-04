Fountain Hills Unified School District saw its first increase in enrollment last year after years of decline. Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski said he hopes to build on that progress and continue growing enrollment, but exact figures won’t be available until after the school year is in session for a few weeks.
The night before the first day of school, Michael Maroon, a parent and local businessowner of SilverTree Wealth Partners, gave a public comment to the FHUSD Governing Board and Jagodzinski. Maroon said Jagodzinski’s efforts have been felt and noticed in town, and Maroon said he is excited for his children.
“I just wanted to take a moment to commend the district. Dr. J, your efforts in enrollment, it’s been felt by the community,” Maroon said. “I’m a businessowner in town, and I know a thing or two about growing a business…I know it cost some money, took a lot of time and effort, [but] I feel like y’all have done a killer job in focusing on what matters, which is more kids in these seats.
“Big applause from me and many of the community members that I’m connected with. It’s been felt and noticed. As a parent of three kids in this district, a sixth grader, a third grader, and a preschooler, I’m exited to see more vibrancy in this district, and I couldn’t be happier with where my kids are at.”
Jagodzinski has pointed out several reasons that affect enrollment, but one big factor is that typically more seniors graduate than kindergarten students come in. FHUSD graduated 109 seniors but only had 58 kindergarten students join in 2021, but there was still overall growth in other grades with some students returning from online learning and others moving to town.
The preschool had 26 students last year, but Jagodzinski expects more students with the addition of Little Falcons Preschool this year. Total numbers may fluctuate throughout the year, but The Times Independent will continue to report on enrollment numbers when they become available.