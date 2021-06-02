Come beat the heat with the Town of Fountain Hills Recreation Department at Four Peaks Park on Wednesday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Run through the sprinklers, ride the slip and slide and get sprayed by Fountain Hills Fire Department.
Organizers say participants should make sure to wear swimsuits and be ready to have a good time. Kona Ice will be on hand selling shaved ice and the event itself is free to all ages.
Register for Course #5734 online at fh.az.gov/recreation. Contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov with any questions.