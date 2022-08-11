Medal of Honor.jpg

Kim Flowers worked in the front office of Fountain Hills High School last year, but she will be a freshman English teacher and club leader this year. Flowers is bringing back the Veterans Heritage Project (VHP), a statewide service project that was started by a former Fountain Hills teacher, and she’s also introducing the Golden Rule Club.

In 1998, students in Barbara Hatch’s history class wondered if the story in the movie “Saving Private Ryan” was true. Hatch wrote to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a member of the Fountain Hills VFW organized a group of WWII veterans to speak to the class.