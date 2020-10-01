Valerie Reichler was named the September Teacher of the Month by the Four Peaks Rotary Club at their virtual meeting on Sept. 24, where she also received a check for $275.
Reichler teaches fourth grade math at Fountain Hills Middle School and is involved with many groups on campus and throughout Fountain Hills Unified School District. She is also a founding member of the Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS) school-wide discipline team and established the framework and structure for the launch of the PBIS program.
Principal Jeff Markle and Rich Dellacona, Dean of Students, nominated Reichler for the award.
To be selected as a Four Peaks Rotary Club Teacher of the Month, an educator must have the respect of students, parents and peers, bring out the best in each student regardless of individual academic ability, and be actively involved in providing and promoting high quality educational opportunities for Fountain Hills students.
The Four Peaks Rotary Club is made up of active, civic-minded individuals who want to help make a difference in the Fountain Hills community and the world. They meet twice monthly on Thursday mornings. For information about membership or attending a Four Peaks Rotary meeting, visit the club website at fourpeaksrotary.org.