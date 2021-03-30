Fountain Hills Elks Lodge will sponsor its annual Patriotic Essay Contest for Fountain Hills high school seniors.
For the first time in 15 years, the contest will be open to any Fountain Hills senior whether they attend Fountain Hills High School or other schools, provided they are Fountain Hills residents.
The lodge hopes to award three scholarships totaling $6,000. The amount is possible due to the support and sponsorship of Fountain Hills AmVets.
The theme is, “To me, what is the meaning of the First Amendment to the Constitution within the Bill of Rights?” Essays should be no more than 750 words.
The contest is open to all seniors planning continuing education after graduation. This includes, but is not limited to, technical, culinary, training schools, as well as two- or four-year institutions.
Essays must be submitted by Monday, April 12. Fountain Hills High School seniors can coordinate and turn in their work to Jamie Sunshine. Those attending other schools may submit their work online to jodyjonjay@msn.com.
Judges will be an impartial panel of at least five Elks members. Judging will be based on content, thought and overall writing skills.
Include name and contact information with submission. Results will be announced Thursday, April 22.
For more information, call Jody Knapp, 602-363-5239.