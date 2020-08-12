Like many other recreational facilities across Arizona, the Fountain Hills Theater is opening its doors to students who need a place to do their online schoolwork with Creative Connections Online Learning.
The Theater is starting the program with a trial run of two weeks, Aug. 17-28, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Creative Connections option is for students 8 to 18 and currently enrollment cost is $350.
Along with providing students a monitored environment to do their independent studies, the program will also include the chance for students to participate in a play or a musical.
“We know many kids stay up gaming all night and sleep in all morning. We think it is healthiest for kids to wake up at a good time, leave the house, do school, be active and creative and come home ready to relax and enjoy their families,” said Paige Beckman, education and outreach manger. “Our option provides afternoon arts programming including dancing, singing and acting. If our first two-week session is successful, we will open up additional dates and classes.”
The Theater will also follow CDC guidelines when it comes to sanitizing rooms and, after running a safe summer camp, they are confident in their ability to provide a safe environment for students.
“We are keeping the group size small for social distancing and have several slots already filled,” Beckman explained. “We recently hosted 10 weeks of different summer camps and it went great! We had no problems with safety. We cleaned the area daily, take temperatures at the door, kids wash hands frequently, we have hand sanitizer everywhere and safety comes first. We are looking forward to maintaining this during our Creative Connections program.”
Along with Theater activities, there are “fun days” planned for the program.
“We will also be hosting events like pajama day, theme days, popcorn parties and more,” Beckman said. “We hope to provide a fun, safe and hopeful place where kids can be kids and interact with each other despite the uncertain things going on in the world today.”
For more information or to enroll a student, contact Paige Beckman at 480-375-8058 or email paige@fhtaz.org.