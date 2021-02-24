Fountain Hills Theater will offer two weeks of Spring Break Camp starting Monday, March 8.
The first week is for students outside the Fountain Hills Unified District and the Fountain Hills Charter School. That week continues through Friday, March 12.
The second week is for students whose spring break is from March 15-19, which includes community schools.
The camp’s theme, “Talent Show,” will feature performances on the Fountain Hills Theater’s outdoor stage, which is provided by Kern Entertainment. Tuition is $250 for each week.
All talents are welcome to participate. Those who act, sing, dance, play an instrument or do magic are encouraged to sign up. Students will get help developing their solo performance.
If a student is uncomfortable with a solo act, the theater will pair them with other students or have them perform in a group vocal medley.
Camp hours will be spent developing talent, rehearsing, playing improv games and improving performance skills.
Camp is designed for students ages five to 14. Each day, students will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the end of each week, a fully-produced talent show will be held.
Friends and family can watch the show in a COVID-19-friendly environment. The outdoor stage allows for a larger audience, and it also offers a drive-in theater option for those wishing to remain in their cars.
Camp will practice social distancing. All CDC guidelines will be exercised. The safety of the students, their families and the staff are top priority for the theater.
To sign up, go to bit.ly/2lJiXM6. For more information, call the theater, 480-837-9661, ext. 3.