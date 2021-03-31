Construction of the Fountain Hills High School Falcons Nest is finally complete, with the Fountain Hills Athletic Booster Club (FHABC), holding a grand opening Thursday evening, March 25. According to organizers, the project was completed thanks to the support of many members of the community.
The Falcons Nest is a student-inspired facility for leisure and athletic development, converted from a storage area in the high school gym. The project was expected to be completed in the fall but, due to the pandemic, it took a little longer to get the doors open. Former FHABC President Erin O’Brien got the ball rolling last year and passed the reigns off to current president, Greg Cardello, who helped guide the process to completion.
“We have been blessed with some amazing sponsorships,” said Erin O’Brien last fall. “Besides the incredible financial support from the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation, so many of our community members have given of their time and talent. In fact, several Fountain Hills businesses have…provided much of the labor at no charge.”
From electrical work to interior design, as well as folks chipping in to strip the old storage room and help build the new facility, the Falcons Nest was a community effort, the result of which will be a new site for local student athletes to spend their time.
The Falcons Nest is comprised of two main areas, including a “Coaches Corner” and “Achievement Lounge.” The Coach’s Corner accommodates seating for players and includes equipment for watching film, going over strategies and the like. The Achievement Lounge includes comfy places to lounge, banks of tables and chairs, a foosball table, televisions and more. This area will enable student athletes to do homework, play video games or socialize with other students before practices.
Cardello and Dwight Johnson, of the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation, welcomed dozens of guests to the grand opening on March 25 and thanked the many sponsors who helped make this dream for local student athletes a reality. For more information about FHABC, visit fhsports.org/home.