FHUSD seal.jpg

With enrollment and test scores going up through his first year on the job, the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board last week voted to offer Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski full performance-based compensation for the 2022-23 academic year.

Under Arizona law, school superintendents may earn performance-based compensation upon successful completion of certain goals and criteria set by the Board. This money, up to 5% of the superintendent’s contract, comes from Proposition 301 and cannot be used on anything besides performance-based pay.