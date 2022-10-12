FHUSD seal.jpg

Good leadership is often associated with the ability to react to an emergency quickly and effectively. Dr. Cain Jagodzinski faced his first huge challenge as the Fountain Hills Unified School District Superintendent last week when a broken water main shut down two district buildings, but he and others feel it was handled as well as possible.

The water main broke over the weekend, and staff noticed the break on Sunday, Oct. 2. The high school campus and district office were closed for the whole week, and staff were shuffled around to the elementary and middle school buildings. The high school students used online resources to communicate with their teachers and complete assignments.