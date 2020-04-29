Summer school will again be run out of Fountain Hills High School but, as with the last couple of months of the regular academic year, it will be entirely online.
According to Summer School Director Dr. Paul McElligott, this will be an opportunity for students to make up courses that received low grades or give students a chance to prepare for their next courses, if they want some extra time flexing their mental muscles.
“This year we have two types of courses,” McElligott said. “We are doing our traditional teacher-guided instruction with our certified teachers online. Students can take up to two courses between May 26 and June 26. Students will have online face to face with teachers when questions arise.
“In addition, we have ‘Edgenuity,’ a self-paced online course. The student can take core courses as well as elective courses. This opportunity requires the student complete their courses across five weeks, by June 26.”
Any questions can be directed to Dr. McElligott at 480-664-5573. Sign-up is online. A “Summer School” tab is located on the front of the FHUSD.org webpage.