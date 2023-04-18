PROMise 1.JPEG

The Fountain Hills Protect Our Youth Coalition and the Fountain Hills High School Student Government (STUGO) worked in conjunction to launch the Falcon PROMise Pledge campaign. STUGO members will be asking their fellow students to sign the pledge leading up to prom on Saturday, May 6.

The pledge reads, “I understand that drinking alcohol, vaping, and using other drugs is harmful to my health and can make me say or do things I might regret. I will do my best to avoid situations where my friends and others are drinking alcohol, vaping, or using other drugs.”