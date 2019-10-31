For the fourth year running, Fountain Hills High School and Fountain View Village are teaming up for Storied Lives, a program that brings generations together.
Storied Lives is a program that partners high school students with residents at Fountain View Village so that the student can tell the resident’s story.
The first meeting between the FHHS students and their counterparts was on Friday, Oct. 25.
Now, over the next few months the two groups will get together as the students dig deeper into their partner’s past.
The final presentation of the students’ project will be on Jan. 10, 2020 at FHHS.