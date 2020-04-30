While Fountain Hills High School has moved its academic classes from in-person to online for the rest of the school year, like the other schools in town, the high school is also trying to provide its students with ways to stay physically active while at home.
FHHS head varsity basketball coach and security guard, Jeff Bonner, has been taking the time to record videos showing students simple exercises that they can do without any equipment. In Bonner’s opinion, staying physically active is just as important as keeping the mind active.
“I think with everyone being home so much right now you need to be working your brain and your body,” Bonner said. “It is easy to fall into just sitting around and getting unfit but, just like you should work your brain [throughout the] week with school work, you should be doing the same physically.”
Bonner’s videos begin and end with stretches and the workout routines are all things that can be done at home like planks, push-ups and squats that don’t require equipment.
“When I plan the workouts I imagine that the only space they (students) have are their living rooms,” Bonner explained. “You can still go run outside but you can also run in place and do a circuit that way. As long as you’re getting your heart rate up, it counts.”
While Bonner is an advocate for exercise because of its physical benefits, he also believes that it can help with other areas of life.
“I personally find it to be a big stress reliever,” Bonner said. “When things seem like they are too much, you can make working out a safe haven. It won’t erase the problems, but you will make yourself better and that’s what we should strive for every day.”