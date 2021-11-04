This week, you can visit the Community Center and see middle school art projects. Local students recently created Peace Posters for the Fountain Hills Lions Club, and they are on display from Nov. 1-9.
Tracy Perry has been helping her art students plan and design their posters. She teaches two classes at the middle school, and her students finished their posters last week.
“Students have planned their designs with symbols and sketches and transferred their best idea onto the final paper,” Perry said last week. “Students are now in the color phase of the work and are doing exceptional work.”
Peace Posters are an international competition through Lions Club among students ages 11, 12 and 13. A local winner will be decided by Nov. 15 and their work will be sent to a district competition. International winners will be chosen by Feb. 1, 2022.