This October, Fountain Hills will welcome 13 students from Dierdorf, Germany, for an international exchange program between Sister Cities. One senior, 12 juniors and three chaperones will arrive in Arizona on Friday, Oct. 20, and return on Saturday, Nov. 4. This will be the first exchange program since the COVID-19 pandemic, and a group of Fountain Hills students will travel to Dierdorf in 2024.

Dierdorf is a small city of about 6,000 residents in south central Germany. During their visit, the German students will stay with host families of student counterparts, attend local events and tour state attractions like the Grand Canyon, Sedona and Flagstaff.