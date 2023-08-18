Consolidation

The “Consolidation Super Stars” include (back row, from left) Cecilio Dominguez, Heather Atkins, John Flynn, Randy Jensen, Becky Kayser, Jerome Kayser, Mike McElroy, Juan Ramos, Luis Pena and Jared Andreae. Kryssie Beard and Jane Irwin stand in front, and not pictured are Tanice Stefanich and Gary Grover. (Independent Newsmedia/George Zeliff)

District Celebrations were introduced last school year to Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board meetings as a way to honor students and staff once a month for excelling in their duties. The first celebration of the 2023-24 school year honored the staff and volunteers that helped consolidation stay on track and ensure school opened on the first day without issue.

John Flynn, FHUSD’s director of Transportation and Facilities, presented certificates and thanked the “Consolidation Super Stars” at the Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16.