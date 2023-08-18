District Celebrations were introduced last school year to Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board meetings as a way to honor students and staff once a month for excelling in their duties. The first celebration of the 2023-24 school year honored the staff and volunteers that helped consolidation stay on track and ensure school opened on the first day without issue.
John Flynn, FHUSD’s director of Transportation and Facilities, presented certificates and thanked the “Consolidation Super Stars” at the Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
When former Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sweeney approached Flynn over a year ago about consolidation, Flynn was concerned about the timeliness and the cost of the project. Flynn said his initial determination was consolidation would take two full years, and the first quote he received for the project was $2.8 million.
According to Flynn, the “Consolidation Super Stars” were responsible for saving the district approximately $1 million in total costs.
Transportation and landscaping staff was flexible, adaptable and did many jobs that weren’t in their job description. They moved furniture, boxes, desks, picked up mail and painted the buildings. Several landscapers also had skills in plumbing, electrical and dry wall, which Flynn said was a blessing to the district.
Flynn also pointed out that the transportation staff went another year without accidents or incidents, and thanked Todd Harris for his volunteer work and help from the rest of the Four Peaks Rotary Club.
Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski revealed that Flynn planned to retire at the end of last year, but he delayed his plans by a year to see consolidation through. Jagodzinski thanked him for his work and dedication to the district.
Outside of Flynn’s staff, Heather Atkins was honored for her volunteer work painting several walls in the new middle school. Middle school teacher Kryssie Beard and elementary school teacher Jane Irwin were both thanked for going above and beyond by staying late and coming in on weekends over the summer to help prepare the buildings.
Jared Andreae is the only IT staff on site, and he set up new technology across the district this summer. According to Jagodzinski, the district’s technology would not be up and running without Andreae, and Andreae is now offering tech support to staff every Wednesday afternoon so staff can get issues fixed quicker.
The next District Celebration will honor staff and student Falcons of the Month for August. The next Governing Board meetings are currently scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5 p.m. in the FHUSD Learning Center. All Board meetings are livestreamed and recorded on the FHUSD YouTube channel.