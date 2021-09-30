The app TikTok has made headlines before, but a new trend is leading to students acting out in waves of mischief. “Devious lick” videos have run rampant for several weeks as students around the country record themselves stealing or vandalizing school property.
TikTok has started to remove content related to the hashtag “devious lick,” but not before the Fountain Hills Unified School District had three cases to deal with. There was one count of theft from the middle school and two cases of vandalism in the high school bathrooms, according to Superintendent Kelly Glass.
The students in question have all been captured on video, either by their own TikTok posts or school cameras. The extent of vandalism was not disclosed, but a stolen exit sign cost Fountain Hills Middle School $300. For reference, “lick” is a slang term referencing theft.
The district has reached out to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and is looking at punishments inside and outside of the school walls. The criminal damage could result in a misdemeanor or felony charge depending on the damage.
The Governing Board discussed the issue at a work study session on Sept. 22, and said the cases were being handled. The board is also looking into a social media education program for parents and students.