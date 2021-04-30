In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF), Fountain Hills Unified School District will offer the nationally acclaimed Camp Invention program to K-6 children, with spots available for students in grades 7-9 to serve as leaders-in-training.
In this weeklong summer adventure, children rotate through several hands-on activities and use creative thinking, collaboration and problem-solving skills to bring their biggest ideas to life. Featuring take-apart microphones, robotic crickets, duck-launching devices and morphing vehicles, organizers said this summer’s program, “Recharge,” is “packed full of super fun, confidence-boosting STEM activities.”
Camp runs from June 14-18, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with Jill Cooper serving as director.
“Our local educators will facilitate the program and enthusiastic high school students will serve as leadership interns,” Cooper said.
Sign up for camp by calling 800-968-4332 or visiting invent.org/mylocalcamp. The camp will be hosted out of McDowell Mountain Elementary School.