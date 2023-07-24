School lunch

Parents can register their FHUSD students for free/reduced lunch plans now. (Metro Creative photo)

With the 2023-24 school year just around the corner, it’s time for parents to consider applying for the free/reduced meal plan offered by Fountain Hills Unified School District.

While registering a student online for school, an application for free/reduced lunch is presented as an option. Families may also apply by logging into their PowerSchool account and completing form 1E.