With the 2023-24 school year just around the corner, it’s time for parents to consider applying for the free/reduced meal plan offered by Fountain Hills Unified School District.
While registering a student online for school, an application for free/reduced lunch is presented as an option. Families may also apply by logging into their PowerSchool account and completing form 1E.
Participants must submit a new application every year and fill out the application completely to register. Only one application needs to be filled out per family for students attending FHUSD.
At school, the program is completely anonymous. Children enter a pin number when checking out at the cash register like everyone else, so there’s no difference between students who are paid, free or reduced.
Families that qualify for free lunch also qualify for free breakfast. Meal accounts can be handled online at fountainhillsschools.org or paid by cash or check to each school.