Now is the time to secure a spot for the summer STEM program at McDowell Mountain Elementary School, Camp Invention.
Camp Invention is a week-long program for students (grades K-6) that starts on June 29 and runs until July 3.
During that week students will tackle different hands-on experiences each day such as creating a cityscape, sketching and building prototypes and deconstructing a robot.
The registration fee for a spot at the Camp is normally $245 but by using the promo code, SUM25, before March 31, registers can save $25.
After March 31 the code SUM15 will discount $15 of the registration fee until May 12.
To register a child for Camp Invention visit invent.org/camp or call 800-968-4332.