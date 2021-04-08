Organizers want to offer “a big thank you” to all who supported the 2021 Girl Scout cookie sales. Girl Scout Cactus-Pine Council closed their sales with a reported 2,082,000 boxes sold by 6,492 girls. All proceeds from the cookie sale stay in Arizona.
“When you buy a box of Girl Scout cookies, you are helping support Girl Scouting in Arizona,” reads the press release. “The proceeds from the sale at council level are used to support their members and volunteers with training programs, maintain the four Girl Scout camp facilities and program sites, and facilitate girl programs throughout Arizona, including the Navajo Reservation.”
Troops use their proceeds from the cookie sale for girl activities, community service projects, trips and programs. Some of Fountain Hills’ troops have chosen this year to support local non-profit organizations by buying groceries for Extended Hands Food Bank, supporting supplemental feeding for Salt River Wild Horse Management Group and buying supplies for animal shelters/rescues in need.
“Our local Fountain Hills Girl Scouts cookie order this year was 9,482 boxes; down from last year’s sales but, considering all the challenges faced by COVID-19 restrictions, a stellar job from our girls,” said Nita Blose, Fountain Hills’ Girl Scout neighborhood manager.
Fountain Hills’ top-selling troops for 2021 were Daisy/Brownie Troop #6445 with 4,500 boxes sold, Daisy Troop #3137 with 1,518 boxes sold and Brownie Troop #4333 with 1,482 boxes sold. Top-selling girls were Talya Antes from Troop #6445, who sold 822 boxes, and Lillian Centofante from Troop #4333, selling 633 boxes.
“Thank you, Fountain Hills businesses, Ace Hardware, Bashas’, Fry’s and Sami Fine Jewelry, for allowing girls to sell in front of your stores,” Blose added. “And to all the wonderful residents that called asking, ‘where can I get Girl Scout cookies?’ The girls could not have reached their goals set without your support.”