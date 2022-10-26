Skateboard (1).JPG

Skateboarding is on the rise in Fountain Hills. The town is using federal grants to expand the Desert Vista skate park in town, and a local businessman, Caleb Dassinger, has partnered with the Town to create skateboarding competitions and a skateboarding school for Fountain Hills youth.

Skateboarding is on the rise globally, too. It was one of five sports to debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and four of the 12 medal winners were under the age of 16.