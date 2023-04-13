Bake sale for pregnancy center
Two local groups are working together for a bake sale to support the New Life Pregnancy Center in Phoenix. The Inspiration Academy, a local private school, and the Gifted Hands Homeschool Interact Club, a Rotary Club for kids ages 12-18, will be outside Euro Pizza this Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The pregnancy center is part of the Arizona Baptist Children’s services, and the center supports low-income families through free ultrasounds, baby clothes, diapers and family support. The bake sale will raise money for diapers, bottles, and baby socks.
You can support the bake sale by purchasing home-baked goods or by donating a package of diapers.
Inspiration holds open house
The Inspiration Academy will host an open house event at their location at Shepard of the Hills, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd. on Tuesday, April 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Guests will be able to talk with staff, students and parents to learn more about Inspiration Academy. Current students will give guests a personalized tour and will share their experiences with various aspects, academics, activities and community modules at the k-12 private school.
Painting project seeks volunteers
At least 11 local service and religious organizations will be painting classrooms for Fountain Hills Unified School District on Saturday, April 29. Four Peaks Rotary Club and Noon Kiwanis Club organized the event, and Rotary Club President Todd Harris said they will need approximately 190 volunteers to paint 21 rooms in a timely manner.
FHUSD is consolidating buildings and moving sixth, seventh and eighth grade to a separated area of the current high school campus. The service project consists of 21 classrooms that these middle school students will use next year.
Some of the clubs participating include American Legion, Kiwanis, Lions Club, Dark Sky Association, Car Club, PTO and FHUSD Athletic Boosters. Local businesses like Shae Connelly Development, Starbucks, Paul’s ACE Hardware and Sherman Williams are providing discounted services and supplies.
Coffee and donuts will be available at 7:30 a.m., and volunteers will paint from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Harris asks that volunteers bring brushes, rollers, handles, poles and paint pans, but all other materials will be provided.
“This reminds me of what happens on Make A Difference Day with the community banding together for the greater good,” Noon Kiwanis member Mike Scharnow said. “The school district is undertaking a major change, and our students. Teachers and administrators deserve our full support.”
Registration is now open for a public speaking camp this summer. Students will practice presentation skills and learn techniques to increase confidence while speaking.
Students will learn all the basics of public speaking, from crafting clever speeches to dynamic delivery techniques. Instruction will include how to create captivating introductions, strong points to keep the audience engaged and unique conclusions.
After analyzing different types of speeches, students will write a speech about a topic they find interesting. At the end of the last class, students will present to friends and family, and they will also receive a notebook filled will ideas for continued practice at home.
Julie Fritz is a former professional speaker and will be leading the class at Cornerstone Family Church. The class is for ages 12 and up, and the camp will be from July 17-20, 10 a.m. to noon.