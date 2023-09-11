The Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is hosting the Scholastic Book Fair at McDowell Mountain Elementary School from Monday, Sept. 18 through Friday, Sept. 22. Families can sign up for “eWallet,” a convenient and secure digital payment account that allows kids to effortlessly buy their own books.
Mathnasium will host a fun and educational “Math Night” at McDowell Mountain Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Teachers, students and tutors play games and do activities that all relate to math lessons.
According to Mathnasium’s website, 90% of Mathnasium students nationwide see an improvement in their school grades, and 93% of parents report improved attitudes in their children toward math after attending Mathnasium. This year’s Math Night will be held in the McDowell Mountain Elementary School cafeteria.
Fountain Hills High School is celebrating Homecoming from Monday, Sept. 18, to Saturday, Sept. 23. The Falcons will have spirit days to dress up and the Homecoming parade will start at the high school at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The Falcon football team hosts Gilbert Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, and the powderpuff flag football games will be played from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.