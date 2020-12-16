The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held an open meeting on Dec. 9 where members discussed the calendar for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years and gave conditional approval for a school climate survey.
One of the biggest topics of discussion at the meeting was a school climate survey. With a recent change in leadership and the turbulent year that 2020 has been, the board held that members wanted to get hard metrics for how people in the district feel.
The board examined three companies to complete the surveys and settled on Panorama Education.
The board also discussed calendars for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, which they will vote on at their next meeting.
The next school board meeting will be on Jan. 13 2021.