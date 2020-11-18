The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will hold an open meeting tonight, Nov. 18, at the District learning Center beginning at 6:30 pm.
The agenda is light, but potentially impactful for the district. Members of the board will vote on the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with EVIT and the possible termination of the technological education district’s lease for the former Four Peaks Elementary School campus. The IGA offers students the opportunity to take EVIT classes while attending Fountain Hills High School, an arrangement likely impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Similarly, the EVIT satellite campus established in Fountain Hills was only a couple of years into operation. Reasons for a potential severance from EVIT’s lease will be discussed during this evening’s meeting.
This meeting is open to the public and can be viewed live online at meet.google,com/ptf-ccii-aze.