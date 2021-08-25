The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will hold a business meeting and work study session this evening, Aug. 25, beginning at 5 p.m. in the District Learning Center.
This meeting will be open to the public, as well as streamed online and via phone. To stream the meeting online, go to meet.google.com/fur-zroq-mvh. To attend via phone, call 650-457-1278 and use the pin 134 445 284#.
Heading into the 2021-22 academic year, all Arizona schools needed to create Instructional Time Models (ITM) outlining practices and procedures in the event of a COVID-related shutdown at the class, school and district level. Two public hearings also needed to be held for a district’s ITM, with the first having been held for FHUSD on Aug. 11. At this evening’s meeting, the agenda kicks off with the second public hearing. A time for public comment specific to the ITM will be offered, and the board may vote to approve the ITM later in the meeting.
Superintendent Kelly Glass will offer reports during the regular meeting on both district staffing and a meeting with the Town of Fountain Hills regarding the former Four Peaks Elementary School campus, which has since been converted into a professional workspace known as Biz Hub.
Time has also been set aside during the regular meeting for a discussion on COVID-19.
Following the regular meeting, the board will vote to enter into a work study session, which is also open to the public. No action will be taken during this portion of the meeting. Superintendent goals will be a topic of discussion, as well as the district’s weekly newsletter, the Falcon Focus.
Future discussion items will also highlighted, including department and initiative reports, staff/student recognition, Panorama Surveys, an update on the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program and concurrent/dual enrollment.