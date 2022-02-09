The Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) Governing Board will host a business meeting tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Action items include the approval of a committee to consider site consolidation and a resolution to potentially change the district health care provider.
Valley Schools Benefit Group (VSBG) has been the health insurance provider for FHUSD since April 2009. On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the benefit committee comprised of FHUSD staff and led by HR Coordinator Alex Means voted unanimously to elect Kairos Health Arizona for the 2022-23 plan year.
The committee provided the Board with information stating that VSBG has high premiums, and they charge the district nearly 30% in fees, when the standard rate is 10-15%. Kairos also quoted the committee less than the current rate with VSBG and Kairos would include six plan options for employees.
The Board will consider approval of an advisory committee for the consideration of site consolidation and the board will assign stakeholders to further discuss the possibility and make recommendations. The Board will also hear reports from interim Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sweeney regarding the current events of the district, which includes at least two new hires to be approved in the personnel action report.
The Board will also discuss current enrollment/withdrawal figures and they are set to approve the high school’s BBQ League and Culinary Club. Culinary teacher Jasun Zakro also sent notice to the district that he will finish this school year, but he will not return next year.
The Board will approve the minutes from all five meetings in January, and they will reconvene on Wednesday, Feb. 23, for a work study session at 5 p.m.