The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board met on Wednesday, March 23, for an executive session, business meeting and a work study session. Interim Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sweeney was not physically present, but he joined the meeting via phone.
The Board’s executive session was over in less than 20 minutes, and once they returned to the meeting, members addressed two action items in the business meeting. The Board voted to approve the roofing project at McDowell Mountain Elementary School and gave administration the green light to authorize contracts for district office staff for next year.
Other staff members received their contract renewal agreements on Monday, March 21, and there is a 15-day window for consideration. TJ Buckley, president of the Fountain Hills Education Association, said later in the work study session that retention might be under the target goal after communicating the changes made in meet and confer meetings, but the FHEA won’t know the total retention until Tuesday, April 5.
After the business meeting was concluded, the Board began the work study session with public comments. Three Fountain Hills residents who live near FHUSD land that has been discussed for sale asked for alternatives to the possible land sale and said they would support FHUSD in other ways.
After the comments, Buckley gave the Board an update. Other than discussing retention, Buckley updated the Board on the professional development committee, which will help teachers get situated easier and earlier next year. Buckley also told the Board that the FHEA will partner with the district’s Override campaign for next November.
This past November, voter turnout for the Override elections was only 41.53%. FHUSD’s Maintenance and Operations Override passed by 227 votes, and the District Additional Assistance Override failed to pass by 287 votes. Because the DAA Override did not pass, FHUSD’s operating budget shrank by $750,000 for this upcoming year.
Kris Alexander, Executive Director of Student Services at FHUSD, spoke after Buckley in the work study session. Alexander informed the Board of the upcoming assessment schedule (see related story), and he gave an update on the special education program.
FHUSD has been in contact with staffing agencies multiple times a week in search of special education teachers. Alexander pointed out that the state-wide teacher shortage is even worse for special education. Two retired FHUSD special education teachers have returned to duty and are helping fill vacancies.
Alexander also said that all outstanding IEPs would be completed and in compliance by this past Friday, March 25. FHUSD will also have refresher courses for student support systems, which help recognize struggling students. Speech services also have several hours of compensatory work to be made up, as much as 15 hours per week per student. Alexander said a schedule was being finalized, and all students will start to receive compensatory minutes no later than Monday, March 28.
The Board will meet again on Wednesday, April 13, for a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the District Learning Center. Afterwards, the Board will meet for a work study session on Wednesday, April 27, at 5 p.m.