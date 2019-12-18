The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held its last meeting of 2019 this past Wednesday, Dec. 11.
On the agenda for this final meeting of the year was the discussion and approval of field trips, discussion for the approval of supplemental pay, the approval of the 2019-20 superintendents’ goals and the 2020-21 calendar.
Stipends and supplemental pay
Other than considering two upcoming field trips during the information and discussion portion of their meeting, board members also discussed the approval of supplemental pay and stipends for district employees.
In the past the approval of these supplemental pays, which are for additional responsibilities like coaching, haven’t gone through the School Board but, after recently meeting with the Auditor General, Superintendent Dr. Robert Allen chose to update board policy.
“As the district finance manager, I continue to strive to ensure that our financial practices are regularly updated for compliance,” Dr. Allen explained. “I recently discussed with the Arizona Auditor General the approval process for employee compensation that is beyond annual contracts or work agreements which are approved annually by the Board. The recommendation from the Auditor General is that a governing board should be approving all types of expenditures to employees.”
Going forward, Allen will include all supplementary employee pay in the Governing Board agenda under personnel reports.
Calendar
The Governing Board voted to approve the 2020-2021 school calendar members had discussed at their previous meeting.
This calendar has the first day of school on Aug. 11, 2020 and the end of the first quarter on Oct. 9.
School starts back on Oct. 19 and will break again for winter on Dec. 21.
Students will then return on Jan. 4, 2021. spring break starts on March 15 and ends on March 19.
The final day of school on the 2020-21 calendar is May 27, 2021.
Goals
The final item that the board voted on was the approval of Superintendent Dr. Allen’s goals for the 2019-20 school year.
The goals are as follows:
1. Support and promote policies and practices that increase student achievement and inspire all students to reach their maximum potential.
2. Support, promote and champion the district success and excellence.
3. Build and sustain a collaborative pre-K through 12 learning environment that meets the needs of individual students, their families, and our community.
4. Implement and maintain responsible stewardship of district funds and other resources, guided by the best interests of our students.
5. Create and maintain an environment for students, staff and visitors that nurtures health, safety and security for all.
The first Governing Board meeting of 2020 will be on Jan. 8.