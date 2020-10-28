The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held an open meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, where members heard financial presentations and approved the superintendent’s goals for the 2020-21 school year.
Finical Reports
Director of Finance, Dr. Robert Allen, delivered his final bond and capital override and annual finical reports to the board before his retirement in December.
In his bond and capital override presentation, Allen updated the board and the public on the uses of the 15% Maintenance and Operations override passed in 2017, the $8 million bond passed in 2013 and the Capital Override passed in 2014.
Of the $1,257,275 allocated from the M&O override in the 2019-20 budget, a majority went to teacher salary increases and funding programs like AVID and athletics.
Bond expenditures for the 2019-20 budget included updates to McDowell Mountain Elementary School and lighting in the high school’s Hall of Champions. The total of the expenditures was $507,093, with $160,000 of bond money remaining.
For the capital outlay override, $702,428 was spent with $332,187 going to technology equipment and $221,813 to textbooks and online learning resources.
Dr. Allen also presented the annual financial report.
In the presentation, Allen highlighted that M&O expenditures had gone up from $9,704,757 to $10,117,539.
Goals
The board also voted to approve FHUSD Superintendent Kelly Glass’ goals for the 2020-21 school year.
Traditionally the superintendent’s goals are separate of the board’s, but Glass submitted an 11-page report that outlined how Glass plans to work toward the board goals.
Her own goals are 1. All schools are labeled "A" by the State of Arizona. 2. Schools are safe and vibrant places where there is an emphasis on student learning through doing. 3. Students are challenged and excel according to their abilities and exit our school system prepared for their next level of learning. 4. Teachers continually advance their practice using effective research-based professional strategies and direct access to student data warehouse. 5. All staff seeks continuous quality improvement and innovation in support of educational excellence for all regular education and special needs students. 6. The community provides the resources to enable the district to continue its mission.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18.