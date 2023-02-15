FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board discussed a range of topics at its business meeting last Wednesday, Feb. 15. They reviewed the 2023-24 M&O and Capital budget for the first time and continued discussions over policy advisories. They also passed all seven action items with 5-0 votes, including an increase on preschool tuition and a purchase of a third-party janitor service.

Monthly tuition will rise from $560 to $595 for full-day preschool next year, and half-day tuition prices will increase from $335 to $350. The price hike will still keep FHUSD competitive with surrounding districts, as Scottsdale Unified School District charges $674 per month for full-day pre-K.