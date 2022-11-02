FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board met last Wednesday, Oct. 26, for a work study session. The Board heard results from the second staff survey of the semester, and members changed the phrasing of seven policies to better fit the whole district.

Regarding policy JRR, the Board changed the regulations on survey requirements. Now, any student survey done by an outside entity and any student survey asking for personal information must be approved by both the superintendent and the Board.