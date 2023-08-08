Classroom

The FHUSD Governing Board is currently hammering out the details for its annual goals.

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board is updating its goals for the 2023-24 school year. Those goals were discussed during the Board retreat on Wednesday, July 26, refined on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and will be up for approval on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The six goals for 2022-23 were: Champion a unified learning environment that engages students, their families and our community; support individualized and equitable opportunities for all students to reach their maximum potential; provide a safe and secure environment for students, staff and visitors that supports physical and mental wellbeing; foster a positive climate throughout the district that encourages collaboration and stimulates retention of students, families and staff; consistently maintain responsible stewardship of district funds and resources in the best interests of our students and community; and promote and advance the district’s success and excellence.