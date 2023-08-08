The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board is updating its goals for the 2023-24 school year. Those goals were discussed during the Board retreat on Wednesday, July 26, refined on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and will be up for approval on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The six goals for 2022-23 were: Champion a unified learning environment that engages students, their families and our community; support individualized and equitable opportunities for all students to reach their maximum potential; provide a safe and secure environment for students, staff and visitors that supports physical and mental wellbeing; foster a positive climate throughout the district that encourages collaboration and stimulates retention of students, families and staff; consistently maintain responsible stewardship of district funds and resources in the best interests of our students and community; and promote and advance the district’s success and excellence.
First-year school Board member Libby Settle provided the framework that fellow members workshopped into six new Board goals for 2023-24. The first goal is to “engage with stakeholders in all communities in an active and collaborative partnership that supports educational excellence, college and career readiness, and a quality community. Creating active partners in the district with parents, teachers and students.”
The goals continue: “Provide exceptional avenues for a personalized education while assisting all students to make measurable educational gains that promote creativity, critical thinking and achievement while exceeding state standards. Strengthen and reinforce the FHUSD identity to best distinguish us from nearby educational institutions, clearly defining enrollment initiatives and stimulating retention.”
Goal four reads, “Develop a transparent long-range financial plan that includes higher teacher and staff pay, facility maintenance and beautification, while considering students’ needs and priorities and funding realities.” Member Lillian Acker wanted to change the last line to read “while considering students’ needs and priorities which reflects the district’s strategic plan and funding realities.” The District does not currently have a strategic plan and typically takes on those responsibilities in house instead of bringing in consultants, so Board president Jill Reed said that change could potentially be added next year.
Reed also welcomed any community members with strategic planning experience to come on as volunteers.
The last two goals for 2023-24 read: “Recruit and retain the best people by rewarding excellence and promoting opportunities for growth. Invest in robust and ongoing professional development for teachers to ensure they stay up to date with the latest educational practices, technology, and subject matter expertise. Equip teachers with the necessary tools and knowledge to empower them to be effective facilitators of student growth and development. Provide a safe and secure environment for students, staff and visitors that creates an inviting, positive climate.”
The next Board meeting will be both a work study session and business meeting starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. All meetings are held in the FHUSD Learning Center and are recorded and livestreamed on the FHUSD YouTube channel.