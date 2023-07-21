The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will meet for a retreat at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.
The Board members will discuss their goals, meeting preparation and communication. They will also discuss a district forecast and the Superintendent’s goals.
All Board meetings are held in the FHUSD Learning Center, and the meeting will be livestreamed and recorded on the FHUSD YouTube channel.
The next Board business meeting will be Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. There will be a work study session on Wednesday, Aug. 16, starting at 5 p.m.