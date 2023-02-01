Security Camera (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board met last Wednesday, Jan. 25, tackling the topic of building names before rolling forward with consolidation.

The current middle school will become McDowell Mountain Elementary School next year due to consolidation plans, but the preschool classes are relocating to the kindergarten wing of the current MMES building. To avoid confusion, the Board voted 5-0 to rename the preschool “Little Falcons Preschool.”