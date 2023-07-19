FHUSD seal.jpg

There hasn’t been a dull moment in Fountain Hills Unified School District this summer. The Governing Board has had more purchase orders and programs to consider than ever before with consolidation, renovations and construction all happening simultaneously.

The Board held a public hearing for the adopted budget for 2023-24 and passed it with unanimous support at the School Board meeting on Monday, July 10. Tyler Moore, a consultant from True Professionals LLC, said the adopted budget is similar to the proposed budget he presented to the Board on June 7.