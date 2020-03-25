The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held an open meeting on March 18 where members offered a yearlong contract to Kelly Glass for the role of superintendent and discussed the recent school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governing Board’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 8.
Superintendent
The Governing Board offered a one-year contract for the role of superintendent in the 2020-21 school year to Kelly Glass. Glass is the former superintendent of the Sierra Vista Unified School District. See related story on page 1A.
School closure
The last item the School Board discussed in its March meeting was the “Resolution for the School Closure” due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The resolution gives the superintendent authority to work with the state as the situation develops.
Currently all non-essential employees are working from home. Superintendent Dr. Robert Allen said that other than administrators, there are currently around five hourly employees that are working on-site within FHUSD.
The board clarified that they will continue to pay employees through the closure.
“The Governing Board finds that it is in the best interest of the District and serves a public purpose to continue to pay its employees for the time period of the school closure in order to maintain order in the community, reduce employee turnover, allow employees to care for the needs of their family…during the time of a national crisis,” the resolution read.
Reports
Originally Fountain Hills High School Principal Dr. Cain Jagodzinski was scheduled to give an update about happenings in the High School but the School Board postponed the presentation in the interest of keeping the meeting short.
Current FHUSD Superintendent Dr. Robert Allen, however, did deliverer some updates including the winner of the FHHS science fair and the winners of the Collation’s essay contest.
Allen also provided an updated on the District’s free breakfast and lunch program which, as he reports, provided over 100 breakfasts and lunches to students K-12 in Fountain Hills and Fort McDowell as of the Wednesday meeting.
Contracts
In the information and discussion portion of their meeting Board members discussed the issuance of new contracts for teachers and administrators. So far the District only needs to fill three roles at the middle school for the next school year.
The Board also approved the certified and classified meet and confer agreements for the 2020-21 school year in the action portion of the meeting