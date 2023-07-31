Members of the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will host a business meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. The Board will vote on purchase and job orders exceeding $100,000 and items such as the sole source provider list and updating the intergovernmental agreement for dual enrollment with Maricopa Community Colleges before the start of the new school year.
The first action item will be on CORE Construction’s proposal to renovate the library at McDowell Mountain Elementary School into a planetarium for approximately $718,337. Other purchase orders under consideration include contracts for plumbing, HVAC systems and air conditioning maintenance, fleet fuel for district transportation, and third party custodial and information technology (IT) services.
The Board approved contracts for Dave Bang playground equipment and Summit West Signs at the end of last fiscal year on June 7, 2023. Since the equipment will be installed during the 2023-24 fiscal year, Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski is seeking to renew the approvals. Jagodzinski is also seeking approval to purchase shading for playground equipment costing approximately $115,000.
With the school year beginning later that week, the Board will vote on a new mission statement and discuss their goals for the school year. The Board will update policy BE to reflect a decision to change the meeting schedule, and the Board will select one member to attend the Arizona School Boards Association Delegate Assembly.
Other action items include the job description for a Native American education specialist, changes to extracurricular fees and updating dual enrollment agreements. The Board will also vote on an addendum agreement to the district’s retirement program that is designed to help retain skilled employees beyond retirement and discuss the new handbook for Little Falcons Preschool.
All Board meetings are held in the FHUSD Learning Center and are livestreamed and recorded on FHUSD’s YouTube channel. The next Board meeting will be a work study session at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.