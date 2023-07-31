FHUSD seal.jpg

Members of the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will host a business meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. The Board will vote on purchase and job orders exceeding $100,000 and items such as the sole source provider list and updating the intergovernmental agreement for dual enrollment with Maricopa Community Colleges before the start of the new school year.

The first action item will be on CORE Construction’s proposal to renovate the library at McDowell Mountain Elementary School into a planetarium for approximately $718,337. Other purchase orders under consideration include contracts for plumbing, HVAC systems and air conditioning maintenance, fleet fuel for district transportation, and third party custodial and information technology (IT) services.