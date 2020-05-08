The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will hold a regular meeting online on Tuesday, May 12, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Governing Board meetings are normally held on Wednesdays but this meeting was schedule to avoid conflict with Senior Recognition Night, which has since been canceled.
At the meeting the board will discuss meeting dates for the 2020-2021 school year, along with voting on the possible approval of hiring a new Fountain Hills Middle School principal and exceptional student service coordinator.
The meeting is open to the public, who can join by going online to meet.google.com/vza-bmtj-wut or by calling via 1-478-449-4168, pin number 130 111 289#.